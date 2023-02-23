Home Technology New World is switching to a seasonal model
Amazon Games has announced changes to the way new content is added to New World. MMOs released under massive player reception will change to a seasonal mode that will add content in spring, summer, fall and winter and will be tailored to specific seasonal stories.

As noted in a blog post, we’re told this will allow developers to make “more regular updates”and“Broader content”which includes the Season Pass, Seasonal Stories, Expeditions and“Some other surprises”.

As for what the roadmap looks like, Amazon Games has actually outlined the next year for New World, and you can see what the first four seasons will add in the graphic below.

Beyond that, we’re also promising more balance changes in the game, as well as major PvP tweaks that include new maps, better rewards, additional game modes, and more.

