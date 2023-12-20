New Xbox: Could appear relatively soon!

In the wake of a leak, rumors are once again making the rounds. This time it’s about the release date for the successor to Xbox Series S and X – this could be closer than originally thought.

Rumors, rumors, rumors – first there was news about the Nintendo Switch 2, now it’s Microsoft’s Xbox turn. The following information comes from a YouTube video by RedGamingTech, which has over 100,00 subscribers. But what is it about now?

In the last generation of consoles, both Microsoft and Sony released improved versions of their original Xbox One and PS 4 consoles, the Xbox One According to its anonymous sources, who are said to be developers, Microsoft does not want to offer an upgraded version of its current Xbox Series X and S consoles.

New Xbox as early as 2026?

For this reason, RedGamingTech says that Microsoft wants to bring the new console onto the market earlier than expected. He names 2026 as the supposed release date. A few days ago, Jeff Gruber, a journalist who writes for VentureBeat, also speculated that the release date would be 2026. Plans for a cylindrical Xbox Series X Pro without a drive were therefore scrapped. In the same breath, he named September 2024 as the date for the PlayStation 5 Pro.

A new generation of consoles would be launched earlier than before, but not so early that it would seem unrealistic. The Xbox 360 was released in 2005, the successor Xbox One in 2013 and Series

Less powerful than PlayStation 6

In addition to the release period, RedGamingTech also talks about possible specs. The Xbox “Next” is said to be significantly weaker in terms of performance than the PlayStation 6 – but also cost correspondingly less. If the PlayStation 6, as predicted, does not appear until 2028, it is currently impossible to estimate how the balance of power will develop. You can watch the full, almost half-hour video from RedGamingTech here:

Until now, Nintendo’s role has been to stay out of the technical arms race of Sony and Microsoft and cook its own soup. Is Microsoft leaving the console market to Sony? Earlier this year, Microsoft admitted that it had clearly been beaten by Sony in the console business. A concentration on Game Pass with streaming hardware would be conceivable, among other things.

So far, however, all of this is still just rumors. The roles of Xbox Next, PlayStation 6 and Nintendo Switch 2 are all still unknown. However, the signs indicate that we could be facing a revolution in the console market.

