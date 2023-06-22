Home » New! Xiaomi Eco-Chain Kingsmith R2 Treadmill
Technology

New! Xiaomi Eco-Chain Kingsmith R2 Treadmill

The 2-in-1 treadmill offers running and walking modes to suit your fitness needs, ranging from 0.3 to 7.5MP
Dual-fold design and smooth-rolling wheels allow for easy storage LCD panel lets you monitor speed, distance, and workout time at a glance Three control options ensure maximum versatility: via remote, KS Fit app, or manually with your feet Aluminum frame Higher durability Power motor runs well with minimal noise EVA cushioning softens shocks to reduce knee strain Non-slip running belt provides better grip Dedicated phone and tablet slots let you watch movies and more while exercising Built-in front handle Provides better balance while you’re walking Safety clip acts as an emergency stop button for peace of mind

Product Size: Width: 15.5cm; Height: 39.37cm; Depth: 100cm
Folded Size: Width: 72cm; Height: 16.2cm; Depth: 100cm

original price$1099.99

Star CLUB special price $799.99

