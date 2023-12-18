New Xiaomi smartphone has a better camera than the Galaxy S23 Ultra and is more powerful than the iPhone 15

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ seeks to become direct competition for Apple and Samsung cell phones. Check its features and price HERE.

There is very little left for Samsung to launch the new Galaxy S24 Ultra on the market, this mobile along with the already known iPhone 15 Pro Max are considered the most powerful cell phones of the generation; However, a Chinese brand is gaining ground with its new phone.

Xiaomi is the most popular Chinese brand in recent years and that is why it has launched the new Redmi Note 13 Pro+, which not only has a set of 200MP cameras, it also has a next-generation gamer processor. Here you will know all its characteristics and official arrival date.

What technical characteristics does the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ have?

In relation to the display or screen, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has a 6.67” AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, a 2712 x 1220 px resolution and 1800 nits of peak brightness. On the other hand, the power comes from the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of memory. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be one of the most powerful. Photo: Xiaomi

As if that were not enough, the team Xiaomi It has 5000 mAh and 120W fast charging. However, this is not all, since the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has a fairly balanced set of cameras, since it has a 16MP front camera, 200MP main sensor with OIS, 8MP Wide Angle and 2MP Macro. You can record videos in 4K at 30FPS.

Although the Galaxy S23 Ultra Stands out for its power, this Xiaomi phone offers a high-end configuration at a more affordable price. Upon reaching the Asian market, its most advanced version is sold at a price of 257 euros, approximately 1,200 soles.

