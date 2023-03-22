New York Excelsior found themselves in a bind this offseason, as the Overwatch League team has been prioritizing making a mixed-gender roster for players to pick from open drafts. Many have raised concerns about this because it could put the team in a bind compared to the most proficient and stacked rosters in the league, but regardless, the NYXL remains committed to the process.

We can see that now that the teams have announced their rosters, and as for who we’ll see represent New York in their pro-am debut next week, the teams are as follows:

Kim Dong Eun

Niclas “sHockWave” Jensen

Maximilian “Seko” Otter

Kim “Kayran” Min Jae

Hayley “Hayley” Hammond

Joseph “Lep” Cambriani

Ji Yoon-hee “Annie Cloud” Chi

Jin “Creativity” Yingwan

While the roster does have some veteran names, there are plenty of rookies here, so we’ll just have to see how NYXL stacks up against the San Francisco Shock, Houston Outlaws, Atlanta Reign, Florida Mayhem and other stacked rosters in the West division.