States around the world are taking action against the Chinese short video app for security reasons. New Zealand is following suit for cybersecurity reasons.

New Zealand wants to ban Chinese short-video app TikTok on all devices with access to the government network over cybersecurity concerns. The head of Parliament’s service, Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, said in an email to Reuters on Friday that the decision was made after taking advice from cybersecurity experts and after discussions within the government and with other countries.

“Based on this information, we have concluded that the risks in the current environment of the New Zealand Parliament are unacceptable,” Gonzalez-Montero said. In New Zealand, TikTok is to be banned on all devices with access to Parliament’s network by the end of March. Special arrangements could be made for those who need the app for their work, added the Head of Parliament.

TikTok denies allegations

There have been concerns around the world that the Chinese government could access users’ location and contact details through ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company. Britain had already decided on Thursday that British civil servants must delete TikTok from their work cell phones. Other states, such as the US, have issued similar bans. Employees of the EU Commission are also not allowed to use the platform known for dance videos on service devices. According to TikTok, the recent bans are based on fundamental misunderstandings. The company said it spent more than $1.5 billion on stringent data security efforts and denied espionage allegations.

(APA/Reuters)