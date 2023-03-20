Listen to the audio version of the article

Capital increase of up to one billion euros for Newcleo, newcleo, the company of clean and safe nuclear technologies that develops innovative IV generation reactors that use existing nuclear waste as fuel. The fundraising aims to finance further development of lead-cooled nuclear reactors and plants for the production of fuel from nuclear waste.

«The capital, which will be raised, will be used to build 3 reactors: one in Italy that is non-nuclear…