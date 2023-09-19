Newly Upgraded LCLS-II: The World’s Most Powerful X-ray Linear Accelerator

BREAKING NEWS: World‘s Most Powerful X-Ray Linear Accelerator Upgraded After Seven Years of Construction

After seven years of construction, the LCLS-II, the world‘s most powerful X-ray linear accelerator, has been successfully upgraded. This upgraded version has the ability to emit high-energy light that is 10,000 times brighter than its predecessor, the LCLS. It can produce an astounding one million X-ray pulses per second, making it a groundbreaking tool for exploring the atomic scale.

The LCLS-II is expected to revolutionize our ability to explore fleeting phenomena at the atomic level. With its increased brightness and scanning capabilities, this instrument is set to drive progress in computing, communications, medical research, and other fields. Researchers anticipate major discoveries in medicine, quantum materials, and astronomy as they delve into the smallest and fastest phenomena using this powerful tool.

Linear accelerators have already become widely used in the medical field due to their speed, accuracy, durability, and stability. However, compared to laboratory linear accelerators, the LCLS accelerator stands out as the most powerful X-ray laser in the world. Using high-energy X-rays, it enables scientists to observe matter and uncover intricate mechanisms within.

In 2009, the LCLS accelerator made history by emitting synchrotron radiation with a wavelength of 0.15 nanometers, making it the world‘s first hard X-ray free electron laser at the time. It produced a pulse that was 100 million times brighter than any previous instrument and could generate 120 X-ray pulses per second.

Now, after a decade of hard work, the LCLS has been upgraded to the LCLS-II. The new version is even more powerful, producing up to 1 million X-ray pulses per second. The average brightness of the continuous X-ray beam it produces is 10,000 times higher than its predecessor. This upgrade will allow scientists to penetrate molecules and study diffraction, revealing the internal structural patterns and shedding light on the smallest and fastest phenomena.

The LCLS-II is capable of generating both “hard wavelengths” and “soft wavelengths” of X-rays, which are high energy and low energy, respectively. This flexibility enables researchers to detect a wide range of objects, from drug molecules to quantum materials, and study various processes, including photosynthesis and condensed matter interactions. The insights gained from this advanced technology are expected to lead to significant discoveries in medicine, quantum materials, and astronomy.

Project directors Mike Dunne and Greg Hays explain that soft X-rays can provide insights into the position and movement of electrons within molecules, aiding in the optimization of solar energy utilization. On the other hand, hard X-rays are invaluable in uncovering the atomic structure of materials, such as analyzing protein structures and developing effective drugs for treating diseases.

The LCLS-II is set to be put into use in the coming weeks, and researchers from around the world are already lining up to take advantage of this groundbreaking tool. It is expected to exponentially advance our understanding of the atomic scale and drive innovation in various scientific fields.

Source: SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

