News as soon as tomorrow? Google’s second-generation Pixel Watch surfaced

Google’s smart watch Pixel Watch is expected to welcome the second generation this year. The well-known leaker Evan Blass confirmed earlier on his personal Twitter that the name will be directly called Pixel Watch 2.

Evan Blass It is confirmed that the Pixel Watch will use the naming method of the Pixel mobile phone, and the number will be updated directly behind it. The specific specifications and upgrade points are not disclosed. At present, there is little information about Pixel Watch. Even the foreign media “9to5google” also teased that compared with the first-generation watch that was picked up directly in the restaurant, Google obviously did a lot of secrecy this time.

“9to5google” analyzed that Google may disclose the news of Pixel Watch at the I/O developer conference in the early morning of tomorrow, but it may be limited to the appearance, which is used to prove that the same strap interface is used to facilitate the sales of the “Pixel Watch” that will be launched in the middle of the year. Watch metal chain strap”, the actual release date may be set in the fall, and will be listed together with the Pixel 8.

The foreign media “PhoneArena” also named it a few days ago, hoping that Google can improve the three major shortcomings, such as further improving battery life, and making functions more consistent with mobile phones, such as synchronously setting bedtime, and adding more models with large diameters.

