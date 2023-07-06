News from aircraft construction: NASA wants to make flying radically more fuel-efficient

NASA is working with the aviation industry to develop more sustainable aircraft as part of the Sustainable Flight National Partnership (SFNP). Among other things, this involves a new type of wing design that promises large kerosene savings. A first airworthy prototype is currently being built.

The latest result is a new design of the famous X-series experimental aircraft, the X-66A. It was created in cooperation with Boeing and the US Air Force and is intended as the next generation of “narrow bodies” – aircraft such as the Boeing 737 or the A320 with only one cabin aisle in the middle (single aisle). As a starting point, the designers use the MD-90 from McDonnel Douglas, which was built up to 2000. The reason: there are enough airworthy machines, MD buyer Boeing has all the necessary design data and the strength of the fuselage allows for the significant modifications planned for the X-66A. “It’s also a large enough aircraft to compare to existing regional jets. The MD-90’s wings will be completely removed and replaced with an entirely new one,” NASA spokesman Rob Margetta told MIT Technology Review.

Truss wing to save kerosene

Because the design of the X-66A is futuristic, especially when looking at the wings. These follow the so-called Transonic Truss Braced Wing (TTBW) principle. In the computer model, this setup achieves kerosene savings of up to 30 percent – at a normal cruising speed of Mach 0.8, which is also used by the 737 or A320.

According to NASA, the wings will be rather thin compared to today’s wings. This is mainly due to the desire to improve efficiency through a larger span. There are also extra-long wings: you get a high aspect ratio compared to the current generation of airplanes. “Wings with greater aspect ratio tend to have a better lift-to-drag ratio, so less thrust is required to get the same amount of lift. Less thrust means less fuel burn and correspondingly fewer greenhouse gas emissions,” Margetta said. A lot of work has also been put into developing the necessary struts that favor the aerodynamic effects. And what do you do with the fuel for which there is less space in the wing? Parts could be stored in the cargo hold, NASA spokesman says.

In a next step, Boeing is to build a full-size demonstrator so that it can go into real operation quickly. Tests in the wind tunnel last year showed that this can work. At that time, however, people were less optimistic about the savings potential and spoke of up to 10 percent due to the improved aerodynamics. “Lessons learned from the X-66A project will inform the final configuration of future production aircraft,” said NASA’s Margetta.

