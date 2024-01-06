news in voice and video calls

The developers of Telegram have released a significant update for the instant messaging application, offering improvements to voice and video calls. Version 10.5.0, released on January 1st, comes with a redesigned user interface, new animations, and aesthetic improvements. The update also aims to enhance overall performance and reduce resource consumption, ultimately extending battery life for users.

The official statement from Telegram also highlights improvements in call quality, indicating a higher level of voice and video experience. In addition to call improvements, the developers have also focused on perfecting the “bots” in Telegram. These bots can now react to messages, send responses, and encourage interaction with users.

Looking ahead, the developers suggest that 2024 will be a year full of news for the platform, promising more substantial updates in the coming months. This drive towards innovation can be seen as a strategic response to the recent updates implemented by the industry-leading application, WhatsApp. With competition in the messaging app space growing intense, Telegram seems determined to keep up with or even exceed the expectations of its users in this dynamic market.

