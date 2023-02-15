Insider Gaming’s sources say the PS5-only wireless in-ear headphones, called the Nomad, will have a battery life of about five hours, nearly the same as Apple’s AirPods, but slightly less than the Sony WF-1000XM3’s six hours. Of course, like almost all wireless in-ear headphones on the market, the Nomad will come with a charging case that can be charged by connecting to the PS5 via a USB-C data cable, and the wireless in-ear headphones will also be connected through the PS5 in the same way. to update.

The wireless headset is called Voyager and is planned to be released at the same time as Nomad. It is understood that the Nomad headset has similar functions to the Inzone H7 headset, but its price has not yet been determined.

Right now, Insider Gaming can’t confirm if the source of these news is reliable, but considering that a new PS5 with a removable disc is rumored to be released in September, if both rumors are confirmed, then Sony may be planning to re-introduce to the world PS5.