Newzoo Forecast: Global Game Market to Reach $184 Billion in 2023

Newzoo Forecasts Continued Growth in Global Game Market Through 2023

Market research agency newzoo has released its latest forecast report for the global game market in 2023, predicting continued growth for the industry. The report estimates that the global game market will be worth US$184 billion in 2023, with an annual increase of 0.6%. This growth is expected to continue, with the market reaching $205.7 billion by 2026, and growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of +1.3% from 2021-2026.

The largest share of game revenue this year is still mobile games, accounting for 49% of the overall market, although it fell slightly by 1.6%. Game consoles and PCs accounted for 29% and 21% respectively, with console games currently forecast to be US$53.2 billion and PC games at US$40.4 billion with annual increases of 1.9% and 3.9%, respectively.

In terms of market share, the sum of consoles + PC has rebounded and is now equivalent to mobile games. The top 10 publishers still account for 30% of the entire market, and the top three (Tencent, Sony, and Apple, in order) account for 16.4%.

Sony’s performance in the first half of this year saw game revenue increase by 8.7% year-on-year to US$8 billion, mainly due to the stable supply of PS5 driving increased game sales. Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard will likely propel it to second place in the market and promote a shift towards service-oriented games on all platforms.

Tencent, which owns 40% of Epic Games, continues to grow its revenue through games like “Heroes” and “League of Legends”. Nintendo, on the other hand, achieved a small positive growth year-on-year through the explosive sales of “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” and the revenue of “Super Mario Bros. The Movie”.

Overall, 2023 is shaping up to be a good year for major publishers, with continued growth in the global game market.

