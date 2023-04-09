Korean game manufacturer NEXON announced that its new PC online shooting game “VEILED EXPERTS” developed by its studio NEXON GAMES will launch early access on the Steam platform in May.

NEXON stated that “Under the Scenes” is a five-on-five team battle third-person shooting game. In the ever-changing battlefield, players will choose from unique characters and fight in groups to detonate at the target location. Or play the game based on the demolition task of disarming the bomb.

The game emphasizes that it will bring players a sense of oppression on the battlefield. After the player successfully blasts, the building will collapse and the ship will tilt. In the game, the player needs to clear obstacles and detonate the vehicle. to defeat the enemy. In the game, players can also use tumbling, long jump, climbing, etc. to show free actions.

The official pointed out that they are very grateful for the support given by the players in the final Beta test. The Beta test is their final test before the early access, so they will try their best to understand the feedback provided by the players, and will disclose their ideas for future improvement in the near future. As for “The Master Behind the Scenes”, it is scheduled to start early access on the Steam platform in May.