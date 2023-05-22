Next bad news is imminent

Letters should become more expensive: Deutsche Post wants to increase postage as early as January 2024 and not just a year later. She gave the Federal Network Agency four important reasons for this. It is still unclear whether there will be an earlier postage increase.

Deutsche Post wants to make postage more expensive

Contrary to what was previously planned, the postage for sending letters in Germany not only increase in 2025, but already in January 2024. Most recently, the cost of a domestic standard letter rose from 80 to 85 cents in January 2022. It is not yet clear how high the postage will be in the future. The Federal Network Agency and Post determine the increase together.

With a new, very urgent application, the Post has now turned to the Federal Network Agency again. It states that the planned Postage increase for several reasons must be preferred.

In the letter, the Post points out “drastically increased costs” point out, which are due to inflation and higher energy prices. Another reason given is the “very high wage agreement” with the employees from Swiss Post’s point of view. In addition, Swiss Post also refers to the sharp drop in letter volumes, which is making logistics more expensive overall.

It remains to be seen whether Swiss Post will prevail with its ideas. A spokesman for the Federal Network Agency has so far only stated that the Post’s application will be examined (source: Süddeutsche Zeitung). Even if Swiss Post is generally given leeway with postage costs, the authorities have the last word.

How do the parcel services compare?

Letter postage has risen sharply since 2012

From the beginning of the millennium to 2012, the postage for domestic mail was stable at 55 cents. There were several increases in the years that followed, until postage cost 80 cents in 2021. The current price is 85 cents.

GIGA recommends Popular with GIGA readers

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.