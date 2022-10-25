Alienware

Alienware, which specializes in high-spec products for gamers, has announced that it will launch two new flagship products in Hong Kong by the end of 2022, including the latest 13th generation Intel Core processors, plus an upgraded version of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU Aurora R15 desktop computer, as well as the exquisite TKL (Tenkeyless) gaming keyboard AW420K.

The new generation of Aurora R15 shows higher cooling efficiency and sustained peak performance, Alienware equipped the Aurora R15 with 13th generation Intel Core K series processors, it is equipped with several advanced features, including bringing standard 240mm water cooler, optional upgrade to Cryo-Tech cooling technology. There are a total of five 120mm cooling fans in the fuselage, and a set of 240mm LC components are arranged at the top, which are used as dual exhaust fans, an exhaust fan is added at the rear, and two intake fans are installed at the front. Vents allow additional airflow to help dissipate heat.

There are voltage regulators, cooling systems, etc. on the motherboard of the Aurora R15, which help the cooling function to fully play and improve its stability. The memory speed is increased to DDR5 4800MHz (or MT/s), and its architecture supports the highest speed UDIMM for faster performance. Through the above upgrades, the new generation of Alienware processors provides 58% more power while reducing the CPU operating temperature by up to 5 degrees, while the new thermal design can increase system airflow by up to 19%, and allow the CPU to run the workload. Under normal circumstances, the noise is reduced by up to 66%, the GPU also reduces the noise by 9%, and the full effect setting can be turned on to play quietly.

The Aurora R15 is also equipped with a power supply wattage of up to 1350W, which is much higher than the 1000W of the previous generation, and uses an 80 Plus Platinum-level power supply to provide excellent and stable power efficiency, which is also qualified to promote NVIDIA’s latest flagship level GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. Speaking of the graphics card, Alienware has also redesigned the graphics card slot on the Aurora R15, making it three times wider than before to support large graphics cards. In addition to providing NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series and 30 series GPUs, the purchase options also support AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.

In addition, Alienware also launched its first Tenkeyless gaming keyboard AW420K, with a compact body of 36.7cm wide x 14.8cm long, which is easy for players to store and carry. To reduce the accumulation of dust and debris in hidden spaces, the keyboard design hides the key shafts on a smooth metal top plate, making it easy to keep the keyboard clean.

The AW420K uses a linear CHERRY MX Red mechanical shaft, with its gold contacts, providing durability that can withstand over 100 million strokes. The thick gold outer layer keeps the internal electrical contacts self-cleaning, oil-resistant, stain-resistant, and has permanent oxidation protection. Plus the two-tone PBT keycaps are molded from two layers of plastic, making the entire keyboard more reliable and durable.