Nextcloud: New vulnerability! UNIX and Linux affected

There is a current IT security warning for Nextcloud. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Nextcloud on June 23, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, allowing for an attack. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product Nextcloud Nextcloud are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Nextcloud Security Advisory (Status: 06/22/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Nextcloud – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,4

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,3

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.4.

Nextcloud Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE numbers

Nextcloud is an on-premise file sharing and collaboration platform.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Nextcloud to manipulate data and reveal credentials.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-35928 and CVE-2023-35927.

Systems affected by the Nextcloud vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Nextcloud Nextcloud Server

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Nextcloud Security Advisory vom 2023-06-22 (23.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Nextcloud. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/23/2023 – Initial version

