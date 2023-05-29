Nextcloud: Security Warning! Several IT vulnerabilities reported

There is a current IT security warning for Nextcloud. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Nextcloud on May 25th, 2023. The software contains several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product Nextcloud Nextcloud are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Nextcloud Security Advisory (Status: 05/24/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities reported for Nextcloud – risk: low

Risk level: 3 (low)

CVSS Base Score: 3,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 3,1

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “low” according to the CVSS with a base score of 3.5.

Nextcloud Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

Nextcloud is an on-premise file sharing and collaboration platform.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Nextcloud to bypass security protections and disclose information.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-33183 and CVE-2023-33184.

Systems affected by the Nextcloud vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Nextcloud Nextcloud Calendar App < 3.5.5 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud Calendar App < 3.5.5 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud Calendar App < 4.2.3 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud Calendar App < 4.2.3 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud Mail App < 3.02 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud Mail App < 3.02 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud Mail App < 2.2.5 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud Mail App < 2.2.5 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud Mail App < 1.15.3 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud Mail App < 1.15.3 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Nextcloud Security Advisory vom 2023-05-24 (25.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/nextcloud/security-advisories/security/advisories/GHSA-2792-2734-hr7j

Nextcloud Security Advisory vom 2023-05-24 (25.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/nextcloud/security-advisories/security/advisories/GHSA-8gph-9895-w564

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Nextcloud. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/25/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de