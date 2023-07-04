NFON Cloudya, smart offer and communication is growing

NFON expands its smart communication offer and invests with the introduction of the Cloudya App developed for Microsoft Teams. The application puts in connection the Microsoft Teams communication platform with landline telephony. It therefore allows you to integrate smart telephony functions directly into the Microsoft Teams user interface, to ensure communication in a unified digital workplace.

More value to unified corporate communication

Stefan Walcz, Vice President Products di NFON

As European experts in integrated business communications, we at NFON have always recognized the importance of having multiple integration options. As one of the few Microsoft-certified telephony partners, NFON offers maximum flexibility to European businesses, which are increasingly recognizing the value of unified business communications. With our product portfolio we are making a significant contribution to this, day after day.

Smart communication

Until now, NFON customers have had two different options for to integrate Cloudya in an existing Microsoft Teams environment: Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams and Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams. Now, the new NFON smart integration solutions include the Cloudya App for Microsoft Teams, which makes corporate communication even more scalable and cutting-edge.

These are the advantages

The Cloudya App for Microsoft Teams offers Microsoft Teams users telephony services within their familiar user interface. All without requiring the need to activate a telephony license dedicated to Teams. By communicating seamlessly – and from anywhere – in a single virtual environment, companies can benefit from a number of advantages of the Cloudya virtual PBX:

increaseor profitability through time and cost savings.

Easy access to telephony from the Microsoft Teams sidebar.

Synchronization of all Cloudya and Microsoft Teams contacts.

Chronology of shared calls for a perfect user experience.

Calls to mobile or landline phones directly from Microsoft Teams.

Intuitive and simplified solutions

The digitization and transformation of processes in companies of any size and sector are often accompanied by complexities and challenges that may seem insurmountable. Usually, companies find it advantageous to focus first on the implementation of smart communication processes. NFON invests continuously in intuitive and simplified communication solutions and already offers the most cutting-edge integration product available on the market for the Teams platform.

NFON invests and expands the smart communication offer

Stefan Walcz

We put users at the center of every feature development. We are responsibly pioneering a comprehensive integration concept. We plan to release the Presence Management feature soon, which will further shape the concept of integrated user experience

