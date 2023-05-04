NFON, for 4 years in Italy to offer telephony in the cloud

NFON Italy blows out the first 4 candles and takes stock of these years, which have seen it debut, in 2019, in a market to talk about telefonia in cloud it was almost pioneering. “Companies didn’t even know the meaning of cloud telephony – remember Marco Pasculli, vice president revenue operation NFON –, for everyone telephony was synonymous with telephone switchboard. we have, therefore, founded the market and we did a lot of trainingexplaining to companies what cloud telephony was and how had the opportunity to do something different, more flexible and dynamic without commitments, just like all applications and tools in the cloud”.

A sudden change of scenery

In 2020, the pandemic was a real revolution for NFON. The fact that millions of people in Europe were forced to work from home quickly changed the scenario. “In a few weeks – specifies Pasculli –, we passed from a quiet proofreading situation to one where companies have been frantically asking us to enable cloud telephony because the employees had to be able to work from home exactly as if they were in the office. At the same time, the need for video communication and the ability to collaborate online has also exploded”.

the same year, NFON has opened a center in Lisbon to increase new application development research capabilities, with a very strong emphasis on the world of unified communication. “We embraced the Microsoft world long before Teams exploded – underlines Pasculli –. Since the days of Skype for Business, we have always enabled the telephone functions within Microsoft clients”

All-encompassing communication

In 2021, the company launched a new suite of tools for unified communication within its phone client was among the first to provide all-inclusive professional telephony solutions, of professional telephone services and therefore of collaboration and sharing of information. “Ma also of CRM – affirms Pasculli – because companies needed to be able to have the productivity tools integrated into the world of unified communications. Il 2022 saw us already offering the market a solution of unified communication embraced by the contact center world to allow companies to work through all the channels available in the world of online communication and collaboration”.

Today NFON is certified by Microsoft as a telephone interconnect provider for Teams. In practice, a company that also uses Microsoft Teams for telephony via the direct routing solution Operator Connect can choose NFON as the telephone operatordirectly to the Microsoft Teams AdminCenter.

An Italian success

NFON was born in Munich and in Germany it develops over half of the business. “Ma we are not a Germanocentric company – Pasculli is keen to point out -. Among the group companies, NFON Italia is the one that has had the most success so much so that recently it was entrusted with the responsibility of the companies in Spain and France. We are an international reality, we do not have branches but subsidiarieswhich operate in 15 European countries”.

Currently, the Italian team has over 20 people and some of these work for international purposes both in product management and operations. Business has always been based only on the cloud and the go to market model is totally indirect. “Our growth is a function of the extension of our partner ecosystem”, says Pasculli. Today NFON in Italia ha 74 partner divided in wholesale, dealer e commercial. Il 72% of these are dealers and 19% wholesale (they follow a commission model and are able to deliver entire NFON solutions). Commercials are partners who lack the infrastructure and resources to provide value-added services to customers and therefore are essentially signalers of opportunities. It is NFON itself that intervenes to provide the services. The goal is to have comprehensive nationwide coverage.

“We are a cloud provider – highlights Pasculli -, but it is It is important that we show ourselves in first person on the territory with a team of Italian people who take care of both the commercial part and pre-sales and after-sales. Obviously supported by our ecosystem of partners, which are present throughout the territory”.

Projects for 2023

In 2023, NFON expects to invest in four macro-areas at European level. First in the contact center hubproduct that considers absolutely strategic. “It is a customer care solution that is giving us considerable satisfaction – argues the managing director of NFON Italy Paolo Fortuna –, because, beyond the technological aspect, allows you to cut modules that address the specific needs of the customer”. NFON then invested in an enrichment of the Cloudya solution to allow customers to use videoconferencing and sharing value-added services where they do not already have standardized solutions. Integration with Microsoft Teams is possible, if already in use in the company.

The third pillar is Operator Connect. “Our strategy is to make the aspects of communication coexist with all the business contexts present in the company – maintains Fortune –. It’s important to us don’t offer communication as a silo of its own, but instead make it increasingly integrated with customer applications. So it can to be integrated with the CRM, with sharing tools and video conferencing o con il contact center”.

Il however, the first goal of 2023 remains the ecosystem of partners. “Our partner portal intends to create a privileged communication channel – concludes Fortuna – where they can converge all aspects of communication with our partners.

Are present co-branded marketing content, all news and communications. There is then a restricted area where the partner can see the achievement of his targets and the status of his business with NFON. Registration has also been introducedparticularly appreciated in Italy, which on the one hand allows you to feel protected when you fix your offer with a customer and on the other side offers incentives to use the portal Why it gives visibility of the activities in progress on the NFON solutions. The portal also offers the possibility of make requests for co-marketing funds”.