Niantic and Capcom announced to launch Monster Hunter Now in September. Is Manghang AR mobile game the next craze? – ezone.hk – Game Animation- E-Sports Games

I still remember that when Niantic launched the Pokemon Go mobile game in 2016, people all over the world set off an upsurge of catching Pokemon, so I believe that when Niantic and Capcom launched the latest Mangheng AR mobile game Monster Hunter Now in September, they will show their next move. After all, Mangheng fans have been all over the world in different corners!

Monster Hunter Now will be a mobile game for iOS and Android platforms, licensed by Capcom and published by Niantic, and will be launched in September. Although it is free to download, other equipment and other tools need to be purchased separately. Among them, there is a simplified version of the battle mission like Pokemon Go. The longest time is only 75 seconds. Players can use the portrait mode to play with one hand, or if they want to reproduce the experience of playing on the game console in the past, they can also use the Horizontal and mode.

Sakae Osumi, senior producer at Niantic Tokyo Studio, said that in the design of Monster Hunter Now, he hopes to condense the interesting combat experience that can be found in the original Manghun, so the process of playing the machine that may take a long time to complete in the past is not suitable. in mobile games. In addition, the game also has a special feature that allows players to paintball the monsters they encounter, so that they can fight alone or with friends at home, while their Palico partner can also automatically mark monsters, even without opening the app It can be used to play. Interested players can now register on the Monster Hunter Now official website, and have the opportunity to participate in the beta trial at a later date.

