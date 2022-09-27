Niantic announced today the launch of a web version of Lightship VPS on the 8th Wall platform. With the blessing of the visual positioning system (VPS), it can be said that the development of web augmented reality will be taken to a higher level. Officials say the never-before-seen browser technology bridges the real and digital worlds by anchoring WebAR content to locations, allowing virtual objects to interact with those locations. This will make augmented reality more personal, meaningful and realistic, making users more willing to explore the world around them.

Filmed around the world, using the actual footage of the first Lightship VPS shown on the web.

Web-based Lightship VPS Brings a New Experience to Everyday Places The technology brings new meaning to the infinite possibilities of beautiful experiences through the digital simulation and augmentation of constructed places. Crowds will be directed to specific locations, such as statues in parks or storefronts in cities, and will delight and engage users in new ways, creating real-world value. Through the 8th Wall platform, developers, agencies, and brands can build WebAR experiences that can only participate in specific locations, emphasizing geographically limited participation conditions; or use any number of VPS-enabled locations on Niantic’s AR map to set up AR experiences , to increase the reach of the content. One can also combine multiple VPS experiences in a single project to create multi-point interactions, such as AR scavenger hunts or geographic AR games.

The show uses Lightship VPS to bring the famous Luxor Obelisk to life in Paris, France.

Designed by Atomic Digital Design.

“Niantic believes the real-world metaverse should provide opportunities for people to explore and connect with the world around them, and bringing Lightship VPS to the web is a key step forward in AR,” said John Hanke, CEO of Niantic. “Developers will be able to create a precise and durable way of Real-life integration of digital content into the real world. Early demos from partners around the world are exciting, but we know this is just the beginning. We can’t wait to see what the developer community will create with this new service All kinds of mobile positioning AR experience.”

Combine WebAR content with real-world locations

In recent years, developers have focused on building immersive AR experiences based on real locations. In order to achieve this goal, it is necessary to know exactly where the users are and what they are interested in. Lightship VPS uses Niantic’s AR maps to anchor AR content around the world with accuracy within centimeters. By bringing this powerful system to the 8th Wall platform, developers can create VPS-enabled AR experiences that not only enjoy unprecedented precision, but also run directly in the browser of a mobile device without downloading any app .

In addition to supporting state-of-the-art mobile positioning AR experiences, the web version of Lightship VPS also provides WebAR developers access to 3D meshes of various locations for the first time to help them build AR scenes. This feature changes the potential of game production, enabling developers to build WebAR experiences with occlusion and physical collision capabilities, further enhancing the interactivity between virtual objects and the physical world. This brings the most immersive and realistic AR experience ever to the browser and can be opened from any iOS or Android smart device, including those without LiDAR sensing.

This Lightship VPS for Web demonstrates the occlusion and precise 3D positioning of the Coors Light Keeping California Chill bear on the grill.

Created by Trigger—The XR Agency.

Tom Emrich, Product Manager at Niantic 8th Wall, said: “Today, we successfully achieved a major milestone for the web and augmented reality. Lightship VPS unlocks more by giving developers a new tool to build WebAR experiences. Extraordinary possibilities. This experience not only recognizes the user’s physical location, but also allows them to further access relevant information and more effectively integrate virtual content with the location of the experience. Niantic’s 8th Wall platform has created another in the browser An innovation that makes WebAR technology more real, personal, and even more connected to the real world than ever before.”

From landmark to park

Developers can add VPS-enabled locations to Niantic’s AR map, or can build their own mobile location WebAR experiences using the 100,000+ VPS-enabled locations available at launch. The locations where VPS has been activated are not just street views or public landmarks, but also places that the public can visit, such as parks, roads, and local businesses. Niantic’s AR maps are created by developers, investigators, and players working as a community to scan real locations and map them together. This family has contributed millions of locations, photos, and scans, the data necessary to enable Lightship VPS localization. Such meticulous detail ensures that users can freely visit and interact with the VPS-enabled locations at different times of the day, or different seasons of the year.

Developers can find, create and develop VPS-enabled locations in the geospatial browser on the 8th Wall platform, and can create and simulate AR experiences remotely.

A WebAR experience like never before

Before the official release, the Web version of Lightship VPS has been in the hands of specific 8th Wall developers for internal closed testing. These development studios built WebAR demos that show what WebAR can accomplish when connected to real-world locations. Studios for these demos are located around the world, including Tokyo, Paris, London, Vienna, Sydney, New York and Los Angeles. Visit the 8th Wall Discovery Center at www.8thwall.com/discover for early access to the Web version of Lightship VPS.

The Web version of the Lightship VPS is already on the ground, and Niantic’s adorable Snowman Captain Doty has landed.

Doty anchors to a real-world location and walks into a building in New Zealand.

Here’s what 8th Wal’s partners have to say about the Web version of Lightship VPS:

“Lightship VPS for web takes augmented reality for the web to a whole new level. It allows us to capture where and where users are moving in the real world, and permanently anchor augmented reality to physical objects and Structurally. It provides individuals, artists and brands with the ability to seamlessly integrate virtual experiences with the real world, providing the performance and entertainment it deserves. Fundamentally, VPS allows us to further explore the AR metaverse concept, and offers countless opportunities to express creativity.” – David Loughnan, Managing Partner, Unbound

“Lightship VPS on the web will enable unprecedented experiences, allowing brands to create digital experiences in every detail. Using a VPS in the 8th Wall WebAR project is like magic, bringing a quantum leap to all XR experiences. Accuracy and richness of content, but also shows unpredictable potential.” – Jason Yim, founder and CEO of Trigger (US provider of augmented reality solutions)

“Lightship VPS for web is a pioneer in bringing AR to the masses and bringing new AR consumer experiences to brands. From specific buildings to public spaces in open areas in cities, everything will be a dynamic stage for the imagination. WebAR will enable reality Metaverse the world into reality.” – Adam Baskin, Managing Director, Tool Experience, Tool of North America

“Lightship VPS for web allows us to place 3D content into the real world with incredible precision through augmented reality technology, making it possible to create immersive mobile positioning AR experiences. With a high level of interest and attention, they want to use the Web version of Lightship VPS to provide innovative experiences that entice consumers into the real-world metaverse.” – Michael Watson, Chief Operating Officer, Aircards.

All 8th Wall developers can use the Web version of Lightship VPS. Developers can log in to an 8th Wall Workspace account or sign up for a 14-day free trial of the Web version of Lightship VPS at www.8thwall.com.

– 8th Wall Team