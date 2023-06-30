Niantic CEO Announces Layoffs and Focus on Pokémon Go as Apple Introduces Vision Pro

Title: Niantic Makes Strategic Shift, Focuses Solely on Pokémon Go amidst Layoffs and Closure

Subtitle: Apple’s Vision Pro creates ripples within the tech community

Niantic, the augmented reality (AR) gaming company known for its popular game Pokémon Go, is making significant changes in its operations. In a surprising move, Niantic CEO John Hanke has confirmed the closure of its Los Angeles studio, extensive layoffs affecting 230 employees, and the cancellation of upcoming AR game titles. The decision stems from Niantic’s determination to concentrate on their most successful games and align with the trajectory of emerging mixed reality (MR) glasses, particularly Apple’s Vision Pro.

The impact of the ongoing pandemic, which had initially fueled growth for Niantic, has now placed strains on the company. Consequently, Niantic believes it must address the existing imbalances and adapt to the evolving demands of the market. The decision to streamline operations and reduce workforce size comes as a necessary measure to ensure the company remains viable in the long term.

When questioned about the influence of Apple’s Vision Pro and similar MR devices on Niantic’s shift in focus, CEO John Hanke stated, “The rise of AR devices like the Meta Quest Pro and Apple Vision Pro validates the long-term importance of AR, but these devices are only stepping stones to true outdoor AR experiences.” This statement offers insight into Niantic’s ambition to create gaming experiences that fully leverage the potential of AR and outdoor exploration.

Palmer Luckey, founder of Oculus, echoes Hanke’s sentiments and recently shared his optimism about the Vision Pro’s potential for the future. Luckey believes that future Vision hardware, including Apple’s ongoing developments, will revolutionize the virtual reality (VR) space.

Internally, Hanke informed Niantic employees of the company’s new strategic focus on mobile gaming as it aligns more closely with the core values of location and local social communities. The company intends to concentrate its investments on proprietary games that embody these values, with Pokémon Go taking center stage.

In contrast to the increasing number of layoffs in the technology industry, Apple has been committed to avoiding such measures. The company is strategically hiring individuals with expertise in machine learning and a keen interest in conversational and generative artificial intelligence (AI). These new recruits are expected to contribute to enhancing the user experience of the Apple Vision Pro.

The tech community is abuzz, analyzing the implications of Apple’s Vision Pro and Niantic’s strategic shift. While Niantic’s decision may be met with mixed reactions, their resolute focus on Pokémon Go, combined with new developments in AR devices, holds the promise of exciting gaming experiences for enthusiasts.

Join the conversation and share your thoughts on Niantic’s decision and the impact of AR devices in the future of gaming.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

