Nib, power and writing: this is how tablets and e-readers are innovated

When you least expect it, something new pops up. In a market in crisis such as that of tablets, Lenovo has introduced two innovative and courageous “tablets”. The first is called Tab Extreme and, as the name suggests, is an extreme device with a huge 14.5-inch display.

Reading its specifications, you find everything you would want from a tablet in terms of power, so as to bring it closer, in terms of productivity, to a mid-level notebook. We are talking about an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1876 x 3000, which Lenovo defines as 3K.

Then, we have a Mediatek MT6983 Dimension 9000 chip, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This means superior performance compared to tablets currently on the market. But the interesting feature is that, thanks to the Lenovo Freestyle app, it can become a second wireless monitor.

“It is a product without equal on the market”, comments Alessandro Salsi, Director EMEA Tablet of Lenovo, “which aims at productivity and entertainment without compromise”. The limit is the Android operating system, which is inferior to Windows, but even compared to its competitors Apple and Samsung, we are faced with a product that is very close to a notebook. It has a large screen, is heavy for a tablet and puts great emphasis on audio and image quality. The limit is the price: 1299 euros, to which are added 399 euros for the Lenovo Tab Extreme Keyboard, which however in terms of design is what brings this product closest to a laptop.

Alessandro Salsi, Director EMEA Tablet at Lenovo

If with Tab Extreme we have a powerful product in terms of hardware, with Smart Paper we are witnessing an evolution from the e-reader to the tablet. Alessandro Salvi smiles: «The world of the Kindle is separate; we have worked a lot on the concept of digital notebook, precisely because we have discovered that even the new generations appreciate the stylus”. Thought of as a notepad, the Smart Paper we tested is something new. The display is large, more than normal e-book readers. The operating system is Android 11 and supports reading documents in various formats (ePub, Pdf and Docx). The pen is included and offers 9 different stroke types, from pencil to marker, and allows you to write on 74 different notebook models. Also, it can convert audio recordings to text and translate text into different languages. The most convincing aspect is the handwriting and handwriting recognition. Handwriting is comparable to that of doctors. The technology is naturally e-ink, cloud services are paid for and more could have been done for reading e-books. It sits close to the Kindle Scribe but with a greater slant towards students and professionals.

