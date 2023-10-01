Home » Nicaragua to Experience Spectacular Annular Solar Eclipse: Where and When to Watch
Nicaragua to Experience Spectacular Annular Solar Eclipse: Where and When to Watch

Nicaragua to Experience Spectacular Annular Solar Eclipse: Where and When to Watch

There are only a few days left until Nicaraguans can appreciate the great astronomical event of the year, it is the “Annular Solar Eclipse”, which can be seen through telescopes with special filters and glasses.

On Facebook, the Association of Amateur Astronomers Viva León Jodido (Asafile) reported that they will have 10 telescopes with special filters, binoculars and special glasses so that the amateur population can observe this spectacular astronomical phenomenon from the Juan Jose Quezada Central Park in León from 9 in the morning until noon.

The phenomenon will occur on Saturday, October 14, experts indicate that it will be seen from anywhere in Nicaragua but the Central Region and the Southern Caribbean are the areas where it can be best observed.

The astronomical phenomenon will be visible throughout Latin America, but maximum visibility will be from the western United States, Central America, Colombia, and Brazil. It will have a total duration of 05m17s.

What is an annular eclipse?

According to the Asafile publication, an annular eclipse occurs “when the Moon is near “apogee” and its angular diameter is smaller than the solar diameter. In this way, a luminous ring remains visible around the lunar disk.”

They warn that it is necessary to observe the phenomenon properly protected. “Sunglasses, smoked glasses or other homemade inventions are not valid. It is very dangerous to look at the Sun without proper protection,” the publication indicates.

