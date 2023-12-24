Niccolò Maisto (Faceit), 500 million exit: “So I created a market that didn’t exist”

“Since the failure of Lehman Brothersin which in a single night I have seen lions become lambsI understand the importance of corporate culture. When doing business I learned how much luck matters. From the German school in Milan I understood that the secret of everything is multiculturalism.” Niccolò Maisto37, created the largest community of e-sports players in the world: 30 million users. He sold it to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, PIF, and closed an exit with a total value of 1.5 billion euros. It all happened two years ago like today, the day before Christmas. Nevertheless He is still the CEO of ESL Faceit Group, a company created by merging its Faceit with its competitor ESL. “Running a company is a bit like having a child. And you don’t abandon a child at 18. You look after him when necessary. I’m still here not by contract but because it’s an “unfinished business“, something pending and yet to be completed.”

How does an exit like this arise, how do you create a market that doesn’t exist, what does this story teach startup founders? “I’d like to tell you that it takes a lot of luck. Luck doesn’t just help the bold. It always helps those who work harder, not those who work less.”

He has been called the king of video games, yet he comes from the world of investment banking. Born in Genoa, into a family of lawyers, Maisto moved to Milan at the age of 4. He enrolls in the German school. “The American one was too far from home, the English one was too private, the German one was a public school, with different backgrounds and many cultures. Perfect for me. Here I understood the great value of diversity: the first 50 Faceit employees were from 20 different nationalities.”

Degree in Bocconi. She began her career in investment banking in 2007 in London, IN Lehman Brothers. “It was a baptism of fire. I found myself, within three months, in the midst of failure: for me, an intern at the time, it was a magical experience. I immediately understood the importance of a strong company culture. When I arrived they were all fans of the company. When this culture was missing, in an instant, I saw lions become lambs and teams crumble.”

After his experience at Lehman, Maisto leaves everything and goes to New York to do an MBA. At 24, he is among the youngest. “I was able to do all this because I had parents who supported me. I don’t want to hide it, I was able to experiment and say ‘I’ll try’ thanks to them.” He starts working for the private equity company: Permira. Meanwhile he cultivates his own passion for video games, spent the summer of 2011 studying that world, imagining creating a business and a team that made sense. “In 2012 we left London. Ior Michele Attisani and Alessandro Avallone, former professional video gamer. We financed ourselves by bootstrapping. At first nothing worked. It was a nightmare. We have risked failure many times. Every 3 months we decided whether to continue or close. In February 2014, we no longer had cash, there were 10 of us, we looked at each other and said: “if in 3 months we don’t start invoicing at least 20 thousand euros a month, we’ll close”. In June of that year we had a turnover of 15 thousand euros a month. It wasn’t 20 but it was close. In 2019 there was still a lack of money, with another investor myself I made a loan to my company“.

“When you build a marketplace from scratch, the biggest challenge is the users. Stay working on a need that doesn’t yet exist. E-sports were a drop in the ocean. And you continually ask yourself: will this need ever exist? I believed in community, that is, in the fact that playing video games with a community was more fun than playing alone. I felt it on my skin. Playing was a social activity, a way to connect. With Covid, this has become clear to everyone.

And U.S? We survived waiting for the market. And when we saw it coming, we went and got itchanging strategy in less than 24 hours, investing a lot to make us known”. Today Faceit is a competitive platform that allows 30 million players of e-sports to connect, play, and in some cases even become stars in the world of video games.

What is the secret to your success? “Genoa, Milan, London, New York. I have always lived in places of meeting, thought and innovation. The multiculturalism I’ve always liked him and I think he gave Faceit enormous value.”

It is said that the value of your exit is around 500 million euros for you. “We never communicated it.” Have you become rich? “I was born rich (laughs ndr). On a mental level though. I started with the idea of ​​making an exit. When we started making profits, we had revenue directly from consumers. And it was an advantage over the others. We merged with one of our competitors to get enough mass to be able to do an IPO. We started the process through a SPAC and around that time the offer from the sovereign wealth fund came in.”

An hour of interview. He is working from Verbier. “I live between Switzerland and London, I could disappear for a week without causing problems for the company. I have learned to delegate. But to do that you have to know the problem. I hired people in the hope that they would solve a problem for me that I didn’t understand. And I was wrong. You have to delegate but you have to know how to do it. I had never written a line of code, I had to learn the whole tech part. I arrived at the end, however, that I knew how to put my hands in anything.”

Errors? “I made mistakes with people. To choose the right ones. It’s normal to make mistakes but not fixing it as soon as you realize you made a mistake is the worst thing you can do.”

On investors. “Choosing the right ones is fundamental: they add value to you, while the wrong ones make you lose it. How do you understand who you have in front of you? It’s a relationship, a marriage. You feel it. Getting rid of an investor is almost more difficult and more expensive than getting rid of an comrade. With Massimiliano Magrini of United Ventures, the only Italian investor we have, I spent an entire weekend in London: lunches and dinners talking about philosophy, economics, everything.”

And when things go well, what do you do? “You shouldn’t get too caught up in the euphoria, because there is a wall that is looking for you and is telling you ‘come here, you’re ready to crash’. Never arrogant and always humble, because the moment you turn a blind eye you end up against that wall. Between arrogance and awareness there is a world. The truth is that you don’t realize it when you take that path. Every step is a step and you don’t understand how much you’re climbing. At a certain point you look at yourself back and see that you have climbed a mountain. The secret? Is concentrate on your pace: if you look too far ahead you feel unconscious. If you go backwards you get dizzy.”

About the future. “I don’t know if I would start over with another company, I’m thinking about it. I certainly won’t move again where there isn’t a market. I’m thinking of buying a football team to manage it in an innovative way, using data, but I can’t tell you what it is….

You just became a father to a six-month-old baby girl. What do you dream for her? “Who has a critical spirit”

A message to those who are reading right now: “Merry Christmas, may it be a truly merry Christmas”.

