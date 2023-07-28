Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg Join Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 for Hip-Hop Celebration

Title: Hip-Hop Icons Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg Join Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Subtitle: Activision commemorates 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded addition to the popular shooter game

August 2, 2023

Get ready for a remarkable mashup of music and gaming as Activision announces the inclusion of globally acclaimed rapper Nicki Minaj and the return of Snoop Dogg in the upcoming Season 5.0 of both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. In a tribute to the hip-hop genre that has shaped our culture for half a century, Activision aims to bring a fresh twist to the gaming experience.

Following his previous appearance as a playable Operator in Warzone and the former CoD, Snoop Dogg will once again grace the Call of Duty series with his virtual presence. Fans of the acclaimed rapper can look forward to taking on the battlefield together, creating an atmosphere of excitement and nostalgia.

Adding to the star power, Nicki Minaj will join the fray with her own unique contribution. As part of the Season 5.0 update, players will have the opportunity to equip their weapons with a stunning array of pink skins inspired by the chart-topping artist. More surprises await as Activision promises the inclusion of 21 Savage, although the details regarding his Operator skin are yet to be revealed.

To make the experience even more immersive, Activision will be offering a purchasable bundle containing all the hip-hop icons turned Operators. As fans eagerly await the release of Season 5.0, they can anticipate exclusive war tracks and other exciting goodies. What’s even more impressive is that some of these offerings will be available for free, allowing a wider range of players to partake in the celebration.

Check out the Season 5.0 launch trailer and roadmap below to get a sneak peek at the upcoming additions. From new maps and weaponry to thrilling content, this update promises a thrilling gaming experience for all players.

As the worlds of hip-hop and gaming seamlessly intertwine, Call of Duty fans can gear up for an extraordinary gaming experience when Season 5.0 launches on August 2. Join Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and the rest of the community as they create an unforgettable fusion of music and gaming in the world of Call of Duty.

