Nightingale Coming to Early Access in the Fall

Nightingale Coming to Early Access in the Fall

Inflexion Games, the developer behind the upcoming Nightingale, has announced that the shared world survival crafting game is now coming to Early Access a little later than expected.

As noted in the press release, and further elaborated in the developer update video, Inflexion’s CEO Aaryn Flynn confirmed that the Early Access release will now take place in the fall, as the team wants to continue incorporating playtest feedback for the time being, all without Will overwork the development team to hit a closer release window.

“After many discussions with our team, we’ve decided to delay the Early Access launch until this fall,” Flynn said. “The reason for the release shift is simple: the playtesting process is working. The feedback we’ve received from our players has been invaluable and the extra time will allow us to continue the progress we’ve been making without compromising the health of the squad.

There’s no word yet on when Nightingale will arrive in Early Access, but a firm date may be given in late summer.

