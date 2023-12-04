Nightingale will undergo stress testing in early 2024 – Sina Hong Kong

Inflexion Games has announced that it will be preparing for the early access release of its survival crafting game Nightingale, with a stress-test set to take place in early 2024. Unlike previous gaming tests, this stress test will not require players to purchase a copy of the game in order to participate.

The test is scheduled to take place in January, with the specific date yet to be determined. According to a statement from the developers, the purpose of the stress test is to prepare for a wider release and to see if the servers can handle a significant amount of stress. The team hopes that all participants will be able to connect to Realms and enjoy the first few hours of gameplay without interruption, but also notes that some may experience longer than usual connection times or may not be able to connect at all.

Despite the potential for disruptions, the developers assure that there are no “bad results” from this stress test. Nightingale is set to be available in early access on February 22, 2024, and more information on the stress test is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates on this highly anticipated game. (Source: Gamereactor.cn)

