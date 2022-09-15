The latest member of the Nike Air Max family, the Air Max Scorpion, made its debut at the end of last year, and has released a number of new colors in recent months. Nike today officially released the complete details of the shoes and important information such as the release date – the largest Nike ever made. The Air cushion was born.

The new Air Max Scorpion presents an unprecedented Air Max style and form. Developed in just 18 months, the Air Max Scorpion confirms that Nike’s digital upgrade is accelerating the development of a culture of innovation and bringing a new The air cushion system replaces the traditional single-tube structure with a complex geometric shape, providing a more unique foot feel and a better dynamic wearing experience.

Materials research expert Nancy Eisenmenger said the optimized process gave the team a clearer understanding of the material’s limits, and on this basis “maximises performance and productivity without sacrificing appearance.” It used to take 8 weeks to test a design concept, but now it takes only 5 weeks to iterate through dozens of design concepts across multiple products. At the same time, Nike’s first professional design application can also design large mesh bottom patterns suitable for different sizes based on professional data. The air cushion production innovation team has also completed the development of as many as 14 molds.

The Air Max Scorpion’s air cushion system combines the contact points between the sole of the foot and the air cushion through a special “point-to-point” arrangement to achieve a piston-like energy transfer effect, raising the sensory design to a new level. Echoing the new air-cushion system is the first-ever Chenille Flyknit upper technology, which delivers an exceptionally soft and comfortable experience through a combination of two twisted horizontal main threads and vertical staple fibers.

The Air Max Scorpion made of partially recycled materials will be available at select Nike stores on September 27, so interested readers should pay attention.

