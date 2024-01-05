Niklaus Wirth: “Optimizing programming takes time”

The Swiss Niklaus Wirth developed the computer language Pascal from 1968 to 1972. He was awarded the Turing Award in 1984 for his achievements. As has now become known, the 89-year-old computer scientist died on January 1, 2024. TR editor Wolfgang Stieler conducted an interview with Wirth in 2016. In it he criticizes the fact that the increased performance of computers has not had an impact on programming.

Mr. Wirth, do we need computer science in schools so that people can still make sensible decisions in the digital age?

Whenever someone doesn’t understand something, but still feels compelled to deal with it, there is a great risk that fears will arise. I can relate to that in a way. Information technology is affecting more and more areas of life. We are becoming more and more dependent on technology, which is worrying. This makes it all the more important to cover computer science in school. Not so much to train computer scientists, but to create a certain basic knowledge.

On the other hand, there are millions of drivers who have no idea how a gasoline engine works – and are still good drivers. Why should computers be any different?

The car example doesn’t do the computer justice. Because the latter is, in contrast to all other machines, a universal machine. You can use it to construct a washing machine, a telephone or a control system for a nuclear power plant – it’s always the same principle. Students do not have to be able to write programs themselves. But they should understand what a program says. It’s the same in literature: everyone learns to read, but not everyone has to be a writer.

Doesn’t part of the fear also come from the fear of making mistakes? Often the software doesn’t work as well as my car’s brakes.

The computer is based on the same simple principles as sixty years ago. But the performance has increased a million-fold. However, the effect of this increase in performance on programming is very negative – especially on the discipline of programming. In the past, resources were extremely limited, but today everything is available in abundance: storage, computing power, transmission capacity, simply everything. Nobody has to save anymore. But programming means maintaining discipline and paying attention at every moment to avoid unnecessary complexity. This thinking is disappearing more and more. Because such optimization requires time. It would be much more expensive than simply buying a bit of hardware. That’s why it’s not done.

Why is that bad?

These quickly created programs are not only less economical. They also contain more errors.

Will we eventually lose control of IT?

Of course, you shouldn’t be too pessimistic. It will work somehow. But I think it would be possible to make progress more quickly and safely than we are making now. All of these complex programs could be programmed more cleanly from the start if more time was given.

When you make this criticism of companies, what do they say?

We don’t have time for that. They can simply make more money by making things faster. Paying some tinkerer to add the finishing touches is no longer an option.

Could a computer language like Pascal have emerged under these conditions?

Something like that would no longer be possible today. It wasn’t created as part of a specific project, but rather alongside my teaching duties. Today I would first have to raise money through third-party funding. But which company would be interested in educational programming issues? About developing a language that is easy to teach in class but still highlights the underlying principles? That would be a bit much to ask for today.

