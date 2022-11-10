Blessed are the players who like black! Nikon recently announced the Z-series APS-C format camera Z fc black version. At the same time, six new preferred leather colors have been added to give players more choices. In addition to taking pictures, they should also show their personal creative style handsomely. .

The Nikon Z fc is a stylish APS-C format camera that pays homage to the classic film machine FM2. It has an aluminum tactile dial that allows you to experience new experiences like never before when adjusting ISO, shutter or exposure compensation; and Fast, accurate focusing, eye-detection autofocus, a new Selfie mode and other features also retain the best of contemporary Z-series technology. Plus, the Z fc features a practical touchscreen that flips sideways to help you find the best angle for monitoring, making everyday photography a breeze.

The Z fc is not only beautiful, the 445g lightweight body is also equipped with a powerful 20.9MP sensor, 4K ultra-high-definition video recording, smartphone connection and 20 sets of Creative Picture Controls creative filters to help you create a unique ” Insta Photos”.

In addition to the previously released silver, Nikon recently announced the black version of the Z fc, and also added six new preferred leather colors, allowing players to show their personal style with different body color combinations.

Source: Nikon Taiwan