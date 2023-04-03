Home Technology Nikon Z8, Z8x suddenly appeared and expected to be officially released this month-ePrice.HK
Yesterday, a foreign website discovered Nikon’s North American official website, and accidentally uploaded the introduction of Z8 and Z8x cameras in advance, but the relevant pages and content were quickly removed. Both the Nikon Z8 and Z8x are mirrorless cameras with full-frame BSI-CMOS sensors, with the Z8 having 24MP and the Z8x up to 61MP.

Can record 6K video

According to the leaked data, both the Nikon Z8 and Z8x have a built-in 5-axis 5.5-Stop stabilization system. The former supports ISO 100 to 120,600, while the latter supports ISO 32 to 25,600. Both new models support 6K and 12-bit RAW video recording. The body has built-in dual CFExpress card slots and supports full-featured battery handles that can use EN-EL 18C batteries. In addition, both Z8 and Z8x correspond to USB 3.1 Type-C, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

To be published in April

Temporarily Nikon has not announced the date of the press conference, but foreign media generally believe that Z8 and Z8x will be launched in April.

