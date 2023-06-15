NIMA BENATI is the godmother of the photographic campaign of Honor Magic5 Pro • Techzilla

Nima Benati, a world-renowned photographer, is also confirmed in 2023 as godmother of the HONOR brand thanks to the creation of the photographic campaign of the project “Unleash the Power of Magic”, which features the top of the range HONOR Magic5 Pro.

The campaign is inspired by movement, art and dance, with the use of professional dancers who have created a choreography specially designed to challenge the camera HONOR Magic5 Pro. Thanks to the amazing triple camera system AI HONOR FALCON di HONOR Magic5 Pro and the mastery of photographer Nima Benati, the shots perfectly convey the sense of movement and precision of the smartphone camera.

The photos made with HONOR Magic5 Pro they express strength, movement and precision, testament to the quality of the camera built into a state-of-the-art device. Analyzing the shots, it can be seen how the dancers seem to float in space, light and harmonious, thanks to the functionality of the smartphone and its camera that perfectly captured the movement.

One of the most fascinating aspects of HONOR Magic5 Pro is the unique arrangement of the cameras. Inspired by the first image of the black hole at the center of our galaxy, HONOR has positioned the three cameras in an equilateral triangular pattern called the Star Wheel Triple Camera. This innovative design simplifies the iconic “Eye of Muse” camera design and gives the device a beautifully minimalist aesthetic.

This camera arrangement goes beyond a simple design choice, it also represents HONOR’s signature and ambition to unleash the power of images through technological innovation. The Star Wheel triple camera design offers users a high-quality photography experience while maintaining an elegant and refined look.

Photographer Nima Benati answered questions to learn more about the project, highlighting the features of the phone and the potential of the camera:

What were the sources of inspiration for making these shots and what challenges did you face?

When I was presented with the possibility of creating shots aimed at showing the capacity of the HONOR Magic5 Pro camera, capable of perfectly capturing a moving subject, I immediately thought of how I would like to shoot dancers suspended in mid-air, in a kind of infinite fall.

The images appear light, effortless, almost in the absence of gravity, yet to achieve those movements there were definitely challenges: professional dancers capable of jumping strongly while remaining elegant and relaxed in the face supported by the push of a huge off-screen trampoline !

HONOR Magic5 Pro is the real star of this campaign, not only as the subject represented, but also as the device used to take the shots. What struck you about this smartphone?

The ability to completely customize the shot, using the device exactly like my camera: times, aperture and ISO. The result speaks for itself, the images taken with the device are full of depth, the nuances, the contrasts and the post-production retouching is absolutely non-invasive.

What are your impressions of the HONOR FALCON Triple Main Camera with AI system? How did you exploit its potential to capture moving subjects?

the system is perfect for those who are not professional photographers because it leaves all the work to the device: you just have to point your subject and HONOR does the rest! However, I personally chose to shoot using the manual settings because I wanted to get the most faithful effect possible to the counterpart of the images taken with a professional camera to demonstrate how similar the results could actually be!

What advice would you give to a novice photographer who wants to start shooting using a smartphone?

As I said before, to use it in manual mode by taking advantage of the possibility of setting aperture and ISO times to adapt to the shooting and light needs. You can initially learn to master the technique like this, and then translate this information onto a camera.

Stay up to date on flash offers ed pricing errorsfollow your Telegram!