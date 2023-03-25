At the State of Unreal event held at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, Ninja Theory disclosed the action-adventure game “Hellblade 2: The Legend of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)”, which mainly shows the results of real-time facial animation using Epic Games’ MetaHuman tool.

“Hellblade 2: The Legend of Senuya” is the sequel of “Hellblade: Sacrifice of Senuya”. It takes the ancient Celtic and Viking world as the background. In the game, players will play the role of spirit and body. The devastated Celtic female warrior Senuya, in order to explore the truth of the “Ragnarok” doomsday facing the Vikings, and for the soul of her dead lover, she will step into the Viking hell and start an experiment that spans both spirit and body. Refining journey.

Various facial performances are presented in the form of high-fidelity animation on MetaHuman characters.