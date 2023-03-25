Home Technology Ninja Theory released the new movie “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II” at GDC
Technology

Ninja Theory released the new movie “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II” at GDC

by admin
Ninja Theory released the new movie “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II” at GDC
At the State of Unreal event held at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, Ninja Theory disclosed the action-adventure game “Hellblade 2: The Legend of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)”, which mainly shows the results of real-time facial animation using Epic Games’ MetaHuman tool.

“Hellblade 2: The Legend of Senuya” is the sequel of “Hellblade: Sacrifice of Senuya”. It takes the ancient Celtic and Viking world as the background. In the game, players will play the role of spirit and body. The devastated Celtic female warrior Senuya, in order to explore the truth of the “Ragnarok” doomsday facing the Vikings, and for the soul of her dead lover, she will step into the Viking hell and start an experiment that spans both spirit and body. Refining journey.

Various facial performances are presented in the form of high-fidelity animation on MetaHuman characters.

See also  "Dragon Restoration Among Men!"Extremely" introduces material collection and in-depth game elements that are closely related to Ryoma's strength | NOVA Information Square

You may also like

A 1995

Mozilla launches artificial intelligence startup “Mozilla.ai” to create...

These models are on the EU hit list

Webb telescope finds swirling gravel clouds on distant...

Large AI language model on your own computer:...

The beauty of geometry, mathematicians discover a single...

A first Aruba data center compliant with the...

Tens of thousands of packs were sold in...

films, series and programs to see on March...

[Discussion]Inventory of four mobile phone biometrics, which unlocking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy