Nintendo and LEGO Expand Collaboration with New LEGO Animal Crossing Series

Nintendo and LEGO have announced their latest collaboration in the world of interactive toys – LEGO Animal Crossing. The news was revealed through a short video shared on social media by Nintendo.

The LEGO Super Mario series, which was initially born out of the pandemic, has been a massive success and has continued to expand. Now, the two companies are joining forces once again, this time bringing the beloved gaming phenomenon, Animal Crossing, into the world of LEGO.

The video showcased eight characters from the game, including Rossi, rabbit, marshal, Kappa, fauna, Julian, Isabel, and Tom Nook. Each character appeared in their LEGO doll versions, highlighting the attention to detail in capturing the essence of Animal Crossing.

While the specifics of the game mechanics are still unknown, it is expected that players will be able to customize and construct their own collector’s village or island, similar to the gameplay in the original Animal Crossing series. The video also teased familiar elements from the game, such as small trees and the iconic flying gifts tied to cloud balloons.

With the presence of Tom Nook, a key character in the Animal Crossing universe, fans can anticipate his involvement and influence in the LEGO version as well.

The announcement has sparked excitement among fans, who are already speculating about their first LEGO Animal Crossing villager. The combination of LEGO’s renowned building system and the charm of Animal Crossing is sure to create a delightful and immersive experience for players.

LEGO Animal Crossing is set to join the successful lineup of collaborative projects between Nintendo and LEGO. With the potential for endless creativity and the opportunity to bring the beloved characters and world of Animal Crossing to life, fans can’t wait to get their hands on this exciting new LEGO set.

For more information and updates on LEGO Animal Crossing, visit the official website or follow Nintendo’s social media channels.

