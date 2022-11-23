Nintendo announced today (22nd) that Nintendo Switch’s motion-sensing sports game “Nintendo Switch Sports” will add a seventh sport “Golf” for free on November 28.

Get ready to grab that iron & step up to the tee! The #NintendoSwitchSports Golf update will arrive on 11/28, and will include a total of 21 holes from the Wii Sports series. Swing to avoid elimination in Survival Golf, or enjoy some casual competition with friends and family! pic.twitter.com/yzhn7NQBUv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 22, 2022

The golf ball contains a total of 21 holes from the “Wii Sports” series. Players need to observe the terrain and wind direction, determine the strength and direction of the golf ball and then swing the golf ball. The goal is to hit a goal with fewer strokes. In addition to using Joy-Con to swing the pole, there are also high-tech methods such as spin.

In the online mode, in addition to playing with friends, golf can be played with up to 8 players at the same time in the Survival mode, and the players with the lowest scores will be eliminated in turn.

It must be mentioned that this time Nintendo of Japan once again invited Yui Aragaki to shoot an advertisement for this update. You can see how this homely and lovely wife plays, although she doesn’t seem to understand what “par” is ﹍