After announcing the second wave of teaser videos a few days ago, Nintendo announced the latest promotional video for the “Super Mario” animated film at The Game Awards Ceremony, which will give everyone a glimpse of life in the Mushroom Kingdom, and even see Mario moving through the water pipe Funny look.

Nintendo Announces New Promotional Video for Super Mario Animated Movie at The Game Awards

The “Super Mario” animated film is jointly produced by Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment, and is distributed by Universal Pictures. It is expected to be officially released in April 2023, and will also be launched in Taiwan at that time.

Mario will be voiced by “Star Lord” Chris Pratt, who has participated in films such as “Jurassic Park” and “Interstellar”, while Luigi will be voiced by the TV series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and the movie “Pacific Rim”. The show will be voiced by Charlie Day, while Bowser will be voiced by American comedian and singer Jack Black.

Princess Brigitte will be voiced by actress and model Anya Taylor-Joy, who has triple nationality of the United States, Britain and Argentina. Comedian Keegan-Michael Key, who performed in The Fake Note, Tomorrowland, and The Voice 2, serves as the voice.

As for the Japanese version of Mario, it will be voiced by Mamoru Miyano, Princess Brigitte will be voiced by Shida Yucai, Luigi will be voiced by Yu Hatake, Bowser will be voiced by Miyake Kenta, and Chinobio will be voiced. The dubbing is played by Guan Zhiyi.

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

The low-cost version of Disney+ supported by advertising is officially launched in the US market

US Federal Trade Commission decides to intervene in investigation into whether Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard constitutes a market monopoly

The European Union confirms that from December 28, 2024 it is mandatory to charge small consumer electronic devices with the USB-C interface