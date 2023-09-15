Home » Nintendo Announces Release of ‘Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remastered Edition’ for Switch in 2024
Nintendo Announces Release of “Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remastered Edition” for Switch

During the “Nintendo Direct 2023.9.14” online launch held today (14th), Nintendo officially unveiled the upcoming release of Koei Tecmo’s classic historical simulation game “Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remastered Edition” for the Nintendo Switch. The game is set to hit the market in early 2024.

“Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8” originally debuted on the PC platform back in 2001. It received widespread acclaim for its improved visual effects and allowed players to freely choose their characters, emphasizing the relationships between generals within the game. This unique concept left a lasting impression on many players.

The remastered edition of the game, titled “Three Kingdoms 8 Remake,” will include two versions: “Three Kingdoms 8” and “Three Kingdoms 8 with Power Enhanced Edition.” Fans can expect even more immersive gameplay and enhanced features in this release.

To provide fans with a sneak peek, “Three Kingdoms 8 Remake” will be showcased at the upcoming 2023 Tokyo Game Show. The game will be available on various platforms, including PC Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and of course, the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo’s announcement has garnered significant attention and anticipation from fans of the franchise. With updated graphics and gameplay improvements, the “Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remastered Edition” is poised to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience when it hits the shelves early next year.

