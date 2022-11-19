In the recent answer to the question at the financial report meeting, Shigeru Miyamoto, who has the title of “Father of Mario”, said that according to the current technological development, it is necessary to achieve backward compatibility on the new generation of game consoles, so as to play the past consoles. It wasn’t difficult to release games in the past, but it is not currently the current development goal of Nintendo.

In fact, Nintendo has already provided classic games released in the past through its Nintendo Switch Online membership service, but many players still want to play more games made by third-party companies in the past.

According to Shigeru Miyamoto, it is not difficult to achieve such an approach with current technology, but to make the game itself playable on the new console smoothly, there are actually complex copyright issues involved behind it. Especially for many game copyright holders in the past, it may be difficult to re-obtain authorization due to structural changes such as publishers. Therefore, Nintendo previously mainly provided its own classic games in the past for players who subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online membership service to play.

On the other hand, Shigeru Miyamoto also stated that he hopes to use a simpler way to allow players to easily play classic games on the new console, rather than having to use a specific method.

In a similar situation, Microsoft previously proposed that players can directly put in game discs corresponding to old consoles such as Xbox 360 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and then play directly on new consoles. In fact, there are certain limitations, such as the need for an external Games played with accessories such as motion-sensing video cameras may have backward compatibility issues.

However, judging from Microsoft’s success in attracting more players to support the Xbox game console platform through the downward compatibility strategy, even Sony has begun to rethink the necessity of the downward compatibility strategy, and perhaps it will also prompt Nintendo in the future. Provide more classic games that have been released on Nintendo game consoles in the past, but it mainly depends on whether third-party game companies and publishers are willing to support them.