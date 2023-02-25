Nintendo confirmed earlier that it will not participate in this year’s E3 2023 physical exhibition activities, mainly because it believes that this year’s E3 exhibition activities cannot meet its exhibition planning goals.

According to Nintendo’s statement, it will consider different ways to interact with fans at present, and this year’s E3 exhibition activities are not in line with its own exhibition planning goals, so it has decided not to participate in this exhibition.

In the past, Nintendo has always been a frequent participant in E3 exhibition activities, and cooperated with its Direct online live broadcast program to introduce new game works to players at a faster speed. However, in 2019, it still maintained its participation in E3 exhibition activities. During the epidemic, Nintendo only communicated with players in an online form, and did not participate in physical exhibition activities.

In addition to Nintendo, including Microsoft and Sony, it has also been reported that they will not participate in E3 2023 physical exhibition activities. Among them, Microsoft is expected to hold a large-scale exhibition event in Los Angeles this summer, but Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has revealed that he will still participate in E3 2023 activities, and Sony On the other hand, it has stopped participating in the E3 physical exhibition since 2018.

At present, in the plan of the American Entertainment Software Association, in addition to confirming the cooperation with ReedPop, the organizer of the PAX game exhibition event, the E3 exhibition event expected to be launched next year will be extended to 4 days, and general players will be allowed to visit the venue on the last two days , but the specific exhibition area is still only open to game industry players, media and analysts.

