REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Although the epidemic has finally come to an end, this year’s E3 will also be held normally, but Nintendo has confirmed that it will not participate. In a statement, Nintendo stated that they “evaluate each event on a case-by-case basis and are always thinking about how to interact with fans,” and that this year’s E3 “did not fit into Nintendo’s plans, so we decided not to participate. However, Nintendo still strongly supports the ESA.” (Entertainment Software Association, which hosts E3) and E3.”

Nintendo used to have a booth at the E3 show, and would hold a Direct face-to-face meeting and a Treehouse live broadcast during the period, but the last regular participation in the exhibition was already in 2019. During the epidemic, E3 in 2020 and 2022 were both suspended, and 2021 In 2019, only online exhibitions will be held. The remaining two giants, Sony and Microsoft, have not made a clear statement, but IGN reported earlier that neither may intend to participate in the exhibition this year. In fact, Sony did not participate in 2019 before the epidemic, so it is not too surprising if it really does not participate in the exhibition, but it is more surprising that Microsoft, as a “landlord”, does not join in.

Back to Nintendo, the current rumor is that they will also hold a Direct in mid-June, although not at E3, but around the same time. PlayStation is rumored to be hosting a big game showcase ahead of E3, and Microsoft may hold an event in Los Angeles this summer, around the same time as E3. In other words, in fact, the three major host companies still have activities in June, but they are all their own activities.

It would be a huge loss for E3 if one of the three major host companies does not participate, let alone all three. In this way, at E3, we may only be able to expect individual game publishers such as Ubisoft to support the scene.