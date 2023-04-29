Home » Nintendo confirms that it will participate in the gamescom 2023 held in Germany in August and will announce a new console? | New Science and Technology Information
Gamescom 2023, which is expected to be held from August 23rd to 27th, local time in Germany, was confirmed earlier by the organizer that Nintendo will participate in the exhibition.

Prior to this, Nintendo had stated that it would consider different ways to interact with fans, but this year’s originally planned E3 exhibition did not meet its exhibition planning goals, so it decided not to participate.

In the past, Nintendo also participated in the gamescom exhibition activities, but last year it did not participate due to factors such as the epidemic.

As for whether it will choose to announce the long-rumored new console during the gamescom exhibition? Can’t confirm for now.

