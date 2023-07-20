Nintendo Direct Conference in September: Expectations for Metroid and The Legend of Zelda Updates

Title: Nintendo Direct Conference to Unveil Exciting Updates on Metroid and The Legend of Zelda

In the upcoming Nintendo Direct conference scheduled for September, gaming enthusiasts can expect a string of sensational announcements regarding highly anticipated game releases. According to reputable whistleblower Jeff Grubb, this year’s conference will follow the tradition, with the possibility of unveiling news about the iconic franchises, Metroid and The Legend of Zelda.

One of the much-anticipated announcements is the unveiling of the “Metroid Prime Remastered Edition.” The forthcoming release marks a remake of the highly acclaimed “Metroid Prime” game initially launched on the GameCube platform in 2002. Introducing unprecedented 3D first-person gameplay, the revamped edition of the game received a remarkable media score of 95 on the renowned “Metacritic” website. Jeff Grubb further hinted that a second “Metroid” remake is on the horizon, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more updates in September.

Turning the spotlight towards The Legend of Zelda series, fans are eager for news on the latest installment. However, insiders suggest that the upcoming announcement might not be related to “The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom Tears.” Instead, speculations arise regarding the possibility of a remake or an extended version of the beloved series. In recent years, Nintendo has delighted fans with remakes such as “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD” and “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.”

While fans eagerly await news on these exciting game releases, Nintendo is also expected to showcase the latest gameplay of various other captivating titles. Among these highly anticipated releases scheduled for later this year are two classic titles, “Super Mario Bros. Surprise” and “Super Mario RPG,” exclusively for the Nintendo Switch platform. These iconic titles are set to captivate both new and nostalgic gamers alike.

In addition to these thrilling revelations, Nintendo enthusiasts can look forward to even more exciting content during the conference. Nintendo will provide additional information on various games, providing a deeper glimpse into their innovative gameplay mechanics.

Whether it be the eagerly awaited Metroid remake or the next adventure in The Legend of Zelda series, fans are eagerly preparing for a flood of exciting announcements coming their way in the Nintendo Direct conference in September.

