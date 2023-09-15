Nintendo Direct Fall 2023: Exciting New Mario Games and Updates on Nintendo Museum Tour

Nintendo Direct Lazy Pack｜New Mario Games and Nintendo Museum Tour Announced

Nintendo held its latest episode of the online press conference, Nintendo Direct, on September 14, 2023, at 10:00 pm Hong Kong time. The press conference lasted for 40 minutes and featured several exciting announcements. Let’s dive into the highlights!

The conference was packed with new games in the Mario series, making it like a “Mario Direct” for fans. However, those not particularly interested in Mario might have found it a bit boring. Unfortunately, there was no mention of the highly anticipated Switch 2, the rumored successor to the Nintendo Switch, which left many disappointed.

But there was still good news for Nintendo fans. The construction of the “Nintendo Museum,” a physical museum located in Uji City, Kyoto, is progressing smoothly. It is expected to be completed by March 2024, offering a must-visit spot for Nintendo and Mario enthusiasts traveling to Japan.

Now let’s take a look at some of the key releases announced during the Nintendo Direct:

– The Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass “Side Order” will have its second installment.

– A remake of the classic game, Mario vs Donkey Kong, featuring cooperative gameplay, will be released on February 16, 2024.

– Super Mario RPG Remastered Edition will hit the shelves on November 17, 2023.

– Princess Peach Showtime introduces various gameplay styles such as detective, action, and cooking, and will be released on March 22, 2024.

– Detective Pikachu Returns serves as the official sequel to the 2016 Detective Pikachu game and will be released on October 6, 2023.

– WarioWare: Move It! focuses on motion control and offers 4-player battle gameplay. It will be available on November 3, 2023.

– Mario Kart 8 Deluxe receives a new track and character pass, bringing 8 tracks and 4 characters to the game. The release is scheduled for this winter.

– Luigi Mansion 2 HD version is expected to be released in the summer of 2024.

– Paper Mario RPG will feature puzzle and command-based combat gameplay, arriving in 2024.

The conference also unveiled a joint project by Vanillaware and ATLUS, an SRPG game titled Unicorn Overlord King of Holy Beasts. This game will allow players to freely explore, collect partners, and engage in strategic gameplay. The release is planned for March 8, 2024, on Switch, PS4, and PS5.

Additionally, F-ZERO 99 was introduced as a battle royale-style racing game where 99 players race against each other. NSO members will be able to enjoy this game for free.

Another remarkable addition is Trumbone Champ, a somatosensory music game where players play the flexhorn. It supports multiplayer gameplay and promises to be a fun party game.

Fit Boxing Hatsune Miku offers a unique collaboration between Fit Boxing and the popular character Hatsune Miku. Players will enjoy practicing boxing alongside Hatsune Miku, and the game will be released on March 7, 2024.

Fans of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms series will be happy to hear that the highly rated episode, Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8, has been remade and will be available in early 2024.

Lastly, Crayon Shin-chan Noob from Coal Town, a therapeutic adventure game, is set to release this winter in Japan. Players can join the Nohara family on a journey to an alien world where time has stopped flowing.

These are just a few of the exciting announcements made during Nintendo Direct. For more details and the complete game list, refer to the Nintendo Direct 2023.9.14 link.

Overall, the Nintendo Direct brought a wave of excitement for Mario fans, although the absence of Switch 2 news may have left some fans wanting more. Meanwhile, the upcoming Nintendo Museum promises to be a must-visit attraction for Nintendo enthusiasts in the near future.