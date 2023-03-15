Home Technology Nintendo expects ‘strong performance’ from Switch in coming years – Gamereactor
Technology

Nintendo expects ‘strong performance’ from Switch in coming years – Gamereactor

by admin
Nintendo expects ‘strong performance’ from Switch in coming years – Gamereactor

Considering the Nintendo Switch still sells like hot cakes every year, it’s no surprise that the Japanese gaming company is in no rush to launch a successor console in the wild. Speaking on the topic in an interview with The Associated Press, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said:

“As we enter the seventh year of the Nintendo Switch, sales are still strong. I think we still have a very, very strong lineup. As Mr. Furukawa (Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa) said recently, we are entering uncharted territory with the platform …excitingly, the demand is still there. So nothing to announce, but we’re still very bullish on the Nintendo Switch.

Moving on, Bowser gave Nintendo’s thoughts on what to expect from the Switch in the next few years.

“We’re very confident that the Switch will have strong performance for years to come, as it remains a truly unique device that you can play in a variety of ways at home, on the go.

So, as expected, don’t hold your breath for a Switch successor, even though it would be nice to get a stronger follow-up.

See also  It is reported that Nintendo will launch a new machine that is not positioned as "Pro" or the second generation of Nintendo Switch- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

You may also like

Orb X von Cooler Master

[丁仔分享]Nike Zoom Fly 5 Hakone Exclusive: Fly to...

VR headset from Apple: Here’s what we already...

Klipsch Reference Premiere 4 Subwoofers Available This Year｜Audio...

Inexpensive power station with LiFePO4 batteries! The Powdeom...

The first calculator and the new ChatGPT

Is the Samsung mobile phone taking pictures of...

Buy cheap Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro from €270...

The 7 startups that will revolutionize Italian smart...

Suspected Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked, Biggest Screen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy