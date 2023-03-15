Considering the Nintendo Switch still sells like hot cakes every year, it’s no surprise that the Japanese gaming company is in no rush to launch a successor console in the wild. Speaking on the topic in an interview with The Associated Press, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said:

“As we enter the seventh year of the Nintendo Switch, sales are still strong. I think we still have a very, very strong lineup. As Mr. Furukawa (Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa) said recently, we are entering uncharted territory with the platform …excitingly, the demand is still there. So nothing to announce, but we’re still very bullish on the Nintendo Switch.

Moving on, Bowser gave Nintendo’s thoughts on what to expect from the Switch in the next few years.

“We’re very confident that the Switch will have strong performance for years to come, as it remains a truly unique device that you can play in a variety of ways at home, on the go.

So, as expected, don’t hold your breath for a Switch successor, even though it would be nice to get a stronger follow-up.