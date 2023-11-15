Home » Nintendo hints at a possible Xenoblade Chronicles 4 following the success of Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Nintendo Files Trademark Application for “Xenoblade Sequel” in Japan

Nintendo appears to be gearing up for the next installment in the popular Xenoblade Chronicles series. According to a recent report, the Kyoto-based company has filed a trademark application for “Xenoblade Sequel” in Japan, which was registered today, the 15th.

The news comes on the heels of the critical success of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the latest entry in Monolith Soft’s JRPG series. The game has been praised for its innovative use of technology, pushing the Nintendo Switch to new heights with its massive levels and dynamic environments.

The success of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has led to speculation about the future of the series, and it seems that Nintendo is already looking ahead. While it’s still early to speculate, all signs point to the company preparing to enter production on a hypothetical Xenoblade Chronicles 4.

This news is sure to excite fans of the series, who have been eagerly anticipating the next installment. However, it may be a while before we hear more about the game, as production is still in the early stages.

For now, fans will have to wait patiently for more news about the future of the Xenoblade Chronicles series. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

