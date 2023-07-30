Nintendo Hosts First Official Open Tournament at Manbo, Featuring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splash 3

Nintendo Holds First Official Open Tournament in Taiwan

Manbo, Taiwan – In an exciting event, Nintendo organized its first official Open Tournament, featuring popular games “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition” and “Splash 3”. The tournament took place at Manbo on the 30th of the month.

To kickstart the event, Birdshit, 6tan, and Xiaokui led the players in a thrilling game of “Everybody 1-2-Switch!” before the main games began.

The “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition” tournament aimed to attract 64 players, but surprisingly, it received a staggering 134 participant applications within a day of opening. Among the final 64 players, the youngest contestant is a mere 6 years old, while the oldest is an impressive 45. Notably, 12 of the players were minors, showcasing the game’s appeal to players of all ages.

The championship round of “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition” was held on the main stage, where the top four players from the preliminaries competed against each other. Ultimately, the player known as “Bald” emerged as the champion. With three first-place finishes in the four races, Bald humbly admitted his luck in winning the championship. As a reward, he received a medal and a set of steering wheels.

In the “Splash 3” tournament, 32 teams, each consisting of four members, were recruited. The registration capacity was reached on the second day itself, demonstrating the overwhelming interest in the game. Surprisingly, 31 of the teams had at least one minor, with some teams including players as young as 5 years old (although the tournament required participants to be a minimum of 6 years old). The oldest player in the tournament was an impressive 44 years old. The popularity of “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition” and “Splash 3” truly emphasizes Nintendo’s ability to captivate players of all age groups.

The “Splash 3” tournament began from the quarter-finals. Teams showcased their strong teamwork, including a mix of men and women, all-female teams, and self-formed squads. The battles were intense and saw several impressive comebacks.

In the end, the team “Smart Roast Chicken” fought their way to the final duel, “N2S2”. After losing the first set, they made an impressive comeback, winning two sets in a row and eventually claiming the championship. Along with a medal, the team also received a “Splash 3” Backpack.

Hiroyuki Matsumoto, the chairman of Hong Kong Nintendo Taiwan Branch, expressed his gratitude and announced that there will be more player activities organized by Hong Kong Nintendo in Taiwan in the future. This event sets the stage for more major Nintendo events in the region.

Overall, the tournament showcased the incredible appeal of Nintendo games, bringing players of all ages together for a day of intense competition and fun.

