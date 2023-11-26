Home » Nintendo launches “Adult-only NSO App” in Japan, releasing 18+ Nintendo 64 games in accordance with the law | news
Nintendo’s NSO to Launch 18+ App for Adult Players in Japan

Nintendo, known for its family-friendly games and consoles, is taking a new approach with its subscription service, Nintendo Switch Online (NSO). In a recent announcement, Nintendo of Japan revealed that it will be launching an 18+ NSO App, specifically designed for adult players.

The NSO software for adult players will initially release two classic Nintendo 64 games: “GoldenEye 007” and “Jet Force Twins” Jet Force Gemini. The latter is set to launch on the Japanese NSO store on November 21, while “GoldenEye 007” is expected to join NSO in January 2023 as part of an annual expansion pack.

What sets these releases apart is the content rating. While both games are rated “T” (suitable for teens aged 13 and above) overseas, the Japanese Computer Entertainment Rating Organization (CERO) classifies “shooting games” as restricted level “Z,” prohibiting the sale of these games to minors under 18.

In compliance with the law, Nintendo has made the decision to separate the two games from the main NSO App and will require adult players to download the “NINTENDO 64 NSO 18+” software to access and play these games.

This move reflects Nintendo’s commitment to adhering to regional content regulations, ensuring that underage players in Japan will not have access to these restricted games while allowing adult players the opportunity to enjoy them. The introduction of the 18+ NSO App marks a significant shift for Nintendo, as it continues to evolve and adapt to meet the diverse gaming preferences of its audience.

