It won’t be long before the release of the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While the hype for the game remains high, some minor criticism from Nintendo was thrown in after it revealed that Kingdom Tears will be the first $70 Switch exclusive.

Nintendo of America head Doug Bowser defended the decision in a recent Q&A with The Associated Press. When asked what led Nintendo to decide on such a high price, Bowser explained that the price reflects the quality.

“I think fans will find this an incredibly fulfilling, deeply immersive experience,” He said. “The price point reflects the type of experience fans can expect when they play this particular game. It’s not a price point that all of our games have to have. It’s actually a fairly common pricing model, whether it’s here or in Europe or In other parts of the world, pricing may vary depending on the game itself.

Saying a game’s price reflects the quality of its experience is an interesting path to take, especially after the erroneous and visually unremarkable Pokémon Crimson and Violet release. One could even argue about the discount, considering the quality of the experience was marred by its mistakes. However, going back to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s likely that following the success of Breath of the Wild, the sequel is simply trying to create an even more impressive experience for Nintendo players.